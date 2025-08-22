Lil Nas X arrested on suspicion of battery of a police officer

By Lisa Respers France, Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Grammy-winning rapper, singer and songwriter Lil Nas X has been arrested, according Los Angeles County Sheriff inmate records.

The “Industry Baby” rapper, whose legal name is Montero Lamar Hill, was found early Thursday morning in the Studio City area on Ventura Boulevard, according to public information officer Charles Miller.

“Upon arrival the suspect charged at officers and was taken into custody. He was transported to a local hospital for a possible overdose and placed under arrest for battery on a police officer,” Miller said.

Lil Nas X is being held in the Valley Jail in Van Nuys.

CNN has reached out to his representatives for comment.

The artist who came to fame for his 2018 viral hit “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus has been as much a provocateur as music artist.

In 2020, he talked to Variety about the struggles he had endured since becoming famous, including the losses of fellow artists Nipsey Hussle, XXXTentacion and Juice Wrld.

“So much happened during my rise. You know, drugs and murders,” Lil Nas X told the publication at the time. “And my grandmother passing (in 2018)— she was the first person close to me who died. It was devastating. And it made me a hypochondriac: I’d wake up, heart racing. It was scary.”

He also said he started “smoking (weed) heavily” as a way to self-medicate.

“But then I started feeling more connected with the universe, and taking everything as a sign,” he said.

