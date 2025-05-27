Meet the Muggles set to play Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley in HBO’s new TV series

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

After a long search, HBO has found a trio of young actors to play Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley in its upcoming TV series about the magical world of witchcraft and wizardry.

Dominic McLaughlin has been cast to play the role of Potter, with Arabella Stanton as Granger and Alastair Stout as Weasley, according to a news release from HBO. (HBO, like CNN, is owned by the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)

All three actors are newcomers, with the “Potter” series marking their first major on-screen roles.

McLaughlin is set to appear in Sky Originals’s upcoming family comedy film “Grow.” Stanton previously played the titular role of Matilda in the stage production of “Matilda: The Musical” on London’s West End between 2023 to 2024.

Executive producers Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod said in a statement Tuesday that they found these young actors after “an extraordinary search” led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann.

“The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen,” Gardiner and Mylod said. “We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It’s been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there.”

The roles of Potter, Weasley and Granger were originated on screen in the “Harry Potter” film franchise by Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, respectively.

In 2023, HBO announced its intention to produce a scripted “Harry Potter” TV series, promising a “faithful adaptation” of author JK Rowling’s popular book series.

Rowling, who published the “Potter” books between 1997 and 2007 but has since become a controversial figure, is also serving as an executive producer.

The show is expected to run for 10 years, with each season being “authentic” to the original books.

It was previously announced that Oscar nominee John Lithgow has been cast to play Dumbledore, with Janet McTeer playing Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu playing Severus Snape and Nick Frost playing Rubeus Hagrid.

