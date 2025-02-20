‘Good American Family’ reignites interest in ‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The docuseries “The Curious Case of Natalia Grace” took viewers by storm, spurring sequels and now a new drama is reminding many about her story.

Hulu’s “Good American Family,” starring Ellen Pompeo, Mark Duplass, and Imogen Faith Reid, is billed as inspired by many “perspectives, threats, interpretations, and accusations.”

The plot revolves around a couple who adopt a child with dwarfism named Natalia Grace, whom the adopted mother (played by Pompeo) begins to suspect is an adult pretending to be a child.

That will sound familiar to viewers of “The Curious Case of Natalia Grace,” which explored the bizarre tale of an American couple who allege the girl they adopted from Ukraine in 2010 was actually an adult little person who they say wrecked havoc in their lives.

The story reminded some of the 2009 horror film “Orphan,” in which a woman with stunted growth poses as 9-year-old child who is adopted by unsuspecting parents.

The original series was so popular that it was followed by “The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks” and “The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: The Final Chapter.”

Here’s what you need to know about the real Natalia Grace:

How it happened

Her adoptive parents, the Barnetts, were a seemingly happy couple with three sons when they decided to expand their family by adopting a 6-year-old girl from Ukraine. Natalia has rare dwarfism condition known as spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita.

The Barnetts hoped that she would become a loving part of their family, but soon became suspicious about her actual age.

What happened

The family claimed that rather than the young child they believed they were adopting, she was an adult “sociopath.”

“She tried to poison and kill my wife,” Michael Barnett said in “The Curious Case Of Natalia Grace.”

They alleged several instances of Natalia trying to harm them and their other children.

Kristine Barnett did not participate in the original documentary.

In 2012, the parents successfully had the courts change Natalia’s legal age from eight to 22. They moved her out of the family home and into her own apartment.

Following an investigation, the Barnetts, who have since divorced, were charged with child neglect. However, Michael Barnett was reportedly acquitted in 2022 and charges against his former wife were dropped the following year.

Where are we now

Natlia Grace was eventually taken in by Antwon and Cynthia Mans, a couple who befriended her, and she shared what she says really happened.

She has denied the allegations made by her adoptive parents and asserted that she was a child when she was adopted.

The Mans petitioned to be Natalia Grace’s guardians in 2016 and Antwon Mans was there to support her when during the filming of “The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks” she confronted Michael Barnett.

“Why did you adopt me in the first place?” she asked Barnett, who responded that “Many of these questions there’s not going to be a single answer to.”

The Mans adopted her in 2023, but the fairytale ending viewers thought they were getting actually didn’t work out that way.

In “The Final Chapter,” the series producers got a surprising phone call from the Mans.

“Something ain’t right with Natalia,” Antwon Mans told producers. “This girl is tweaking.”

It is eventually revealed that she was clashing with the Mans over multiple things, including her long-distance relationship with a man in the UK.

The series shows Natalia Grace “escaping” to live with Nicole and Vince DePaul, a couple that had attempted to adopt her years before.

In January 2025, Natalia Grace told People that she is now preparing to live independently by learning to drive and studying for her GED. She said she’s grown from her experience.

“It’s been a big learning curve for me. For the most part, I’ve made peace. It is definitely a blessing to be alive today,” she said. “There’s nothing I can do to change the past.”

“Good American Family” will premiere on March 19.

