A$AP Rocky found not guilty in assault case

By Lisa Respers France and David Lake, CNN

(CNN) — A California jury has found A$AP Rocky not guilty of two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, stemming from a 2021 shooting incident with a former friend in Los Angeles.

Attorneys for the hip-hop artist and actor, who is the longtime partner of the singer and businesswoman Rihanna, had argued the weapon was a prop gun that only fired blanks. A$AP Rocky did not testify in the trial. Rihanna was present in the courtroom on Tuesday when the verdict was read.

Attorneys for Rocky, whose legal name is Rakim Athelston Mayers, maintained that he got the gun from a music video set and carried it for security.

During the trial, Rihanna was seen at the courthouse with their two young sons, RZA, 2, and Riot, 1.

The case centered on a 2021 shooting involving Rocky and a friend from high school, who goes by A$AP Relli. The two are both part of a creative crew they began in New York as teens known as the A$AP Mob.

According to Relli’s testimony, things turned sour between the two men when they met up outside of a Hollywood hotel on November 6, 2021 and got into a scuffle. Relli told investigators that his knuckles were grazed by a bullet after Rocky allegedly fired shots at him.

Their mutual friend and fellow crew member, A$AP Twelvyy, testified during the trial that Relli was the aggressor and Rocky fired the gun as a warning, according to the Associated Press. Twelvyy also testified that Rocky had been carrying a starter pistol for protection for months and the gun fired blanks.

The incident was partially captured on surveillance video.

Investigators found no weapons or ammunition on scene, though Relli turned over shell casings he said he had recovered after the altercation.

The defense argued Relli is a man filled with “jealousy, lies and greed” who was motivated by financial interests to have Rocky charged with the shooting.

