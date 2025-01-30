LA FireAid benefit concerts: Lineup, where to stream and what to know

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — An impressive lineup of musicians is coming together for a good cause on Thursday.

Two concerts collectively being referred to as FireAid are being held to support relief efforts in the wake of the deadly wildfires that ignited earlier this month in the Los Angeles area, claiming 29 lives and causing billions of dollars in damage.

The shows, taking place at two venues, will raise money “for rebuilding communities devastated by wildfires and supporting efforts to prevent future fire disasters throughout Southern California,” according to a news release.

Lineup

Among the artists who are performing at the concerts – being held at the Kia Forum and the new Intuit Dome located in the Los Angeles city of Inglewood – are native Angelenos Billie Eilish, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Gracie Abrams.

Eilish and Abrams are slated to take the stage at the Intuit Dome, along with Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Earth, Wind & Fire, Jelly Roll, Lil Baby, Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, Rod Stewart, Sting, Tate McRae and Stevie Wonder.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will be performing at the Kia Forum, as will Alanis Morissette, Green Day, Pink, No Doubt, Joni Mitchell, The Black Crowes, Stephen Stills, John Mayer and Stevie Nicks.

Where to stream FireAid LA

Viewers around the world will be able to watch, stream and make contributions to FireAid on platforms including Apple Music, Apple TV, Max, Peacock, KTLA+, Netflix/Tudum, Paramount+, Prime Video and more, beginning at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET on Thursday. The concert will also be broadcast on 860 iHeartRadio radio stations.

The show at the Kia Forum will start at 6:00pm PT, and the Intuit Dome concert will begin at 7:30pm PT.

How to support

Contributions will be distributed under the advisement of the Annenberg Foundation, which will “help coordinate a team to direct funds for the greatest impact” and provide “short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters,” a news release said.

According to the FireAid website, every donation made during the live stream on Thursday night will be matched dollar for dollar.

CNN’s Alli Rosenbloom and Lisa Respers France contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.