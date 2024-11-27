Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande ‘Wicked’ pay disparity rumor debunked

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Some on social media have been saying Ariana Grande got paid more for “Wicked” than her costar Cynthia Erivo, but the movie’s studio is setting the record straight.

There have been rumors that Grande was paid as much as $15 million for her role as Glinda, and Erivo received $1 million for playing Elphaba.

But the studio is denying that.

“Reports of pay disparity between Cynthia and Ariana are completely false and based on internet fodder,” a spokesperson for Universal said in a statement shared with several outlets. “The women received equal pay for their work on ‘Wicked.’”

Both women are being hailed for their performances in the Jon Chu directed musical. Audiences have been flocking to theaters to enjoy what is the first part in a planned two- film franchise.

“Wicked” reportedly raked in an estimated $162 million at the box office during opening weekend.

