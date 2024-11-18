Charles Dumont, composer of Édith Piaf’s ‘Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien,’ dead at 95

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — Charles Dumont, who composed Édith Piaf’s biggest hit, “Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien,” has died at age 95.

Dumont’s wife told French news agency Agence France-Presse Monday that he had died overnight in Paris.

Born March 16, 1929, in Cahors, southern France, he died at home following a long illness, CNN affiliate BFMTV reported.

A trumpeter by training, Dumont’s career was unremarkable until he managed to persuade Piaf to use “Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien” at the start of the 1960s.

He went on to compose almost 40 songs for the singer, who was one of France’s biggest stars of the 20th century, and also sang on a number of tracks himself.

“My mother gave birth to me, but Édith Piaf brought me into the world,” Dumont said in a 2015 interview with AFP.

“Without her, I would never have done everything I did, neither as a composer nor as a singer,” he added.

Dumont also worked with international musicians such as Barbra Streisand and Italian-French singer Dalida.

He last performed in 2019, according to BFMTV.

