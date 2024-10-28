Kerry Washington lets Mariah Carey know the season we are really in with a fun duet

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Mariah Carey seems content to wait on the arrival of Christmas season.

The self-proclaimed “Queen of Christmas” posted a video Monday on social media that aims to remind people that there is another important season before we get to the holiday – and it requires a ballot box instead of a gift box.

In the video, Carey looks poised to sing her iconic hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” but before she can, actress Kerry Washington rushes in.

“No, no, no, no, no, no,” the “Scandal” star tells Carey. “It’s not your season yet, Mariah. It’s voting season.”

Washington then asks Carey if she’s registered to vote and if she has a voting plan, to which Carey says she does “and I executed it.”

“Yasssss,” Washington responds, popping open a fan that reads “Voter” with a flourish. “That’s amazing. Because it’s my season before it’s her season.”

Washington then channels Carey’s Christmas song by singing, “Now all we need is you” before launching into the opening notes for of the hit with Carey joining her.

Washington has been open in her support of Vice President Kamala Harris for president. Carey has not made a formal endorsement, but in December 2023, she posted about meeting Harris and President Joe Biden during a trip to the White House with her twins.

