Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves reunite for ‘Speed’ anniversary screening

(CNN) — Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock reunited to celebrate the 30th anniversary of one of their most famous films together on Tuesday.

The pair appeared at a screening of “Speed” at Beyond Fest in Los Angeles at American Cinematheque at the Egyptian Theatre, where they were joined onstage by the film’s director, Jan de Bont, to talk about the experience of working on the beloved movie.

The 1994 hit stars Reeves as Officer Jack Traven and Bullock as Annie Porter on a bus that will explode if it falls beneath a certain speed. After de Bont shared that 11 buses were used for filming, Reeves joked about the inordinate amount of cameras on the vehicles.

“I counted 22 cameras once in the front,” Reeves said in footage shared on social media. “In front of us there would be like 22 cameras. There’d be like one camera for Sandra’s hand. One camera for when I turned.”

The success of the original led to a sequel and earlier this year, Reeves and Bullock appeared together on the podcast “50 MPH.”

The pair said they would not be against appearing together in a possible “Speed 3.”

“I mean, you know — we’d freakin’ knock it out of the park,” Reeves said on the podcast.

