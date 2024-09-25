Kim Porter’s children push back on speculation about their mother’s death

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The children Kim Porter shared with Sean “Diddy” Combs are speaking out against speculation in a new book and online about her death.

Quincy Brown, 33, and his siblings Christian, 26, and 17-year-old twins Jessie and D’Lila Combs, shared a joint statement on social media about their mother, who died in 2018 at the age of 47.

Porter’s death was determined to have been caused by pneumonia.

The tragedy has recently been revisited amid Combs’ legal troubles.

The businessman and producer faces up to life in prison if convicted for his indictment in the Southern District of New York on counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty.

His children with Porter wrote in their statement. “We have seen so many hurtful and false rumors circulating about our parents, Kim Porter and Sean Combs’ relationship, as well as about our mom’s tragic passing, that we feel the need to speak out.”

“Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue. She did not,” their statement continued. “And anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves.”

“Kim’s Lost Words: A journey for justice, from the other side,” a self-published book billed as Porter’s memoir, has become a bestseller on Amazon.

Debate has been stirred on social media about Porter’s cause of death and her children pushed back on such speculation over a loss that they said has left them “shattered.”

“While it has been incredibly difficult to reconcile how she could be taken from us too soon,” they wrote in their statement. “The cause of her death has long been established. There was no foul play.”

They also criticized those who they say have been spreading false information.

“We are deeply saddened that the world has made a spectacle of what has been the most tragic event of our lives,” they added. “Our mother should be remembered for the beautiful, strong, kind, and loving woman she was. Her memory should not be tainted by horrific conspiracy theories.”

The siblings did not mention their father’s legal issues.

Combs and Porter dated off and on from 1994 to 2007, during which time their son and twin daughters were born. Combs helped raise Brown, who Porter had with singer, Al B. Sure.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.