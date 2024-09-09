Bruce Springsteen’s wife Patti Scialfa says she was diagnosed with blood cancer in 2018

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

(CNN) — Patti Scialfa, a member of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band and the legendary rocker’s wife, reveals in a new documentary that she was diagnosed with a form of blood cancer in 2018.

Scialfa, who didn’t attend Sunday’s premiere of “Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band” at the Toronto Film Festival, has not previously addressed her health battle, which she says in the film has taken her away from touring.

“This affects my immune system, so I have to be careful what I choose to do and where I choose to go,” she said in the film, according to Variety, who had a reporter in attendance. “Every once in a while, I come to a show or two and I can sing a few songs on stage, and that’s been a treat. That’s the new normal for me right now, and I’m OK with that.”

Scialfa identified her cancer as multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer that doesn’t always require immediate treatment, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“If the multiple myeloma is slow growing and isn’t causing symptoms, close watching might be the first step. For people with multiple myeloma who need treatment, there are a number of ways to help control the disease,” the organization’s website states.

A representative for Scialfa had no further information when reached by CNN for comment.

Springsteen has been beset with his own health challenges.

Last year, he postponed some tour dates as he sought to “recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks,” adding that he was set to “continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor’s advice.”

Scialfa has been a member of the E Street Band since 1984 and married to Springsteen since 1991. The couple has three children.

“Road Diary” was directed by Thom Zimny, who previously helmed other projects for Springsteen and Co., including “Springsteen on Broadway” and “Western Stars.”

