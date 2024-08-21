Adam Sandler is putting ‘stud’ Travis Kelce in the ‘Happy Gilmore’ sequel

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Adam Sandler is a fan of Travis Kelce.

The world learned the degree of Sandler’s affection for the Kansas City Chief tight end during a recent appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” where the actor and comedian revealed that Kelce will be in the sequel for his hit “Happy Gilmore” movie.

Fallon had asked if Sandler, who is starring in and co-writing the sequel, had heard that the professional football player and Taylor Swift’s boyfriend was interested in being in the film.

“He has mentioned it, and so we have a nice something for Travis,” Sandler said. “He is going to come by.”

Sandler described Kelce as “a very nice guy,” adding, “You guys would love him in real life.”

“What a big, handsome guy,” Sandler said of Kelce. “He’s a stud and he’s so funny.”

It’s not the first acting gig for Kelce.

He also landed a gig in Ryan Murphy’s new FX horror series, “Grotesquerie.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.