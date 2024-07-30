Exclusive: Quavo to speak at Harris rally in Atlanta, endorsing VP and raising awareness for gun violence prevention

By Eva McKend and Elizabeth Wagmeister, CNN

(CNN) — Rapper Quavo is set to appear at a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday night in Atlanta, according to a Harris campaign official.

Quavo, known as the frontman of the now defunct hip-hop trio Migos, is expected to make remarks on the issue of gun violence at the rally, two sources say. A source familiar with his speech says the rapper will endorse Harris for president onstage, and will remind the crowd how important the Georgia vote is in an effort to galvanize rally-goers to register to vote.

Gun violence is an issue that hits close to home for Quavo, who lost his nephew and Migos bandmate, Takeoff, after a fatal shooting outside a Houston bowling alley in 2022. Migos disbanded after Takeoff’s murder, and Quavo released a song dedicated to Takeoff in 2023. Quavo and Migos’ Offset reunited at the BET Awards in 2023 for a tribute performance in honor of Takeoff.

After his nephew was murdered, Quavo launched the Rocket Foundation in 2022 to honor the life and legacy of Takeoff. The foundation works towards creating gun violence prevention and criminal violence intervention.

Quavo is an institution in the Atlanta rap scene, being born and raised in the area. A source close to Quavo says the rapper is excited to welcome Vice President Harris to his hometown for her first presidential rally in Georgia; the two have formed an authentic bond over the past year, having worked closely together to raise awareness for gun violence prevention.

Last month, Harris joined Quavo for a conversation about gun violence at the Rocket Foundation Summit in Atlanta on what would have been Takeoff’s 30th birthday.

And last September, Quavo visited Harris in the White House with his mother and Takeoff’s mother to discuss the fight to end gun violence, also meeting with members of the Congressional Black Caucus. The day after Quavo’s visit in Washington D.C., President Joe Biden established the first-ever White House office of gun violence prevention, which has been overseen by Harris.

Performing at the Harris rally on Tuesday night is rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

On Monday, Megan Thee Stallion posted a flyer on her Instagram – where she has 32 million followers – to announce her performance at the Harris rally. “ATL HOTTIES SEE YOU TOMORROW,” she wrote, along with an American flag emoji. The rapper’s publicist, Didier Morais, also posted about the performance on Monday, tagging the vice president on his Instagram. CNN has reached out to Morais for additional comment.

Quavo and Megan Thee Stallion are the latest young stars to endorse Harris, as she sets out on her presidential campaign, which has quickly garnered overwhelming Hollywood support.

The Atlanta rally will target, in part, Black voters who will be key to Harris in the race, as well as Gen Z and millennial voters, who are likely engaged with musicians like Quavo and Megan Thee Stallion.

