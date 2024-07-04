Ellen DeGeneres cancels some shows on her 2024 tour

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The show will not go on in some locations on Ellen DeGeneres’ upcoming tour.

The former daytime talk show host has been out on her “Ellen’s Last Stand… Up” comedy tour, which now has four of its planned shows listed as canceled.

The Ticketmaster pages for her dates in Dallas (July 10), San Francisco (July 21), Seattle (July 23) and Chicago (August 11) feature a message announcing the cancellations.

CNN has reached out to representatives for both DeGeneres and Live Nation for comment about the canceled shows.

The summer tour had been billed as DeGeneres gracing “stages across North America for the last time, delivering her iconic and hilarious performances.”

“This will be the last opportunity for fans to witness a comedy legend in her final curtain call. Produced by Live Nation, the 27-date tour heralds Ellen’s long-awaited comeback to stand-up comedy,” according to a press release announcing the tour in May.

The tour put her back in the spotlight after “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” finished its run in 2022.

That ending came two years after a controversy involving former staff members, who alleged they faced intimidation and racism while working on the popular daytime talk show.

DeGeneres issued an apology to her staff in July 2020.

“On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ would be a place of happiness – no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect,” DeGeneres said then. “Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.”

