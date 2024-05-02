Britney Spears ‘home and safe’ after paramedics responded to an incident at the Chateau Marmont, source says

By Elizabeth Wagmeister, CNN

(CNN) — A source close to singer Britney Spears tells CNN that the pop star is “home and safe” after she had a “major fight” with her boyfriend on Wednesday night at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

Paramedics were called to the hotel, but Spears left with her security team, according to the source.

Spears’ representatives did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

CNN has reached out to the Chateau Marmont and first responders for additional information.

This story is developing and will be updated.

