Camila Cabello explains why her duet with Shawn Mendes came to an end

(CNN) — Camila Cabello loves Shawn Mendes, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be reuniting as a couple.

The singer was a guest on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast this week, where she said her “impulsive” qualities had her contacting former boyfriends in the past, like when she got back together with Mendes in 2023 after they broke up in 2021.

“I’m kind of impulsive in that way, I would say,” she said. “If I feel it, I say it and I’m not really good at not doing that. Because the worst place for it to live is my mind, and then I’m like Ryan Gosling in ‘The Notebook’ building a house for this person. I would rather say it and see what happens and then wake up the next day and find out that it’s been heavily documented.”

She continued, adding of her reunion with Mendes, “I opted for that route.”

“It is what it is. It was a great route, it was a fun time. It was a fun moment,” Cabello added.

She also explained why they called it off after the second try, saying that it just didn’t feel right.

“You’re just kind of like, it’s not a fit, it doesn’t feel right,” she said. “And I think, luckily, I was in a place in my life where it took me less time to realize that. It took us both less time to be like, ‘This doesn’t feel right and we don’t need to try so hard to make it work. It’s all good.’”

But Cabello said she has nothing but love for her ex.

“I will always care about him and love him. He’s such a good person and I’m lucky because some people have exes that are awful, and he is not,” she said. “He’s a really kind, good person.”

