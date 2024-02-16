Amy Schumer shares a health update: ‘I feel strong and beautiful’

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Amy Schumer is sharing a health update to raise awareness and redirect rude commenters.

After Schumer appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday and “Good Morning America” on Wednesday, where she discussed the second season of her Hulu hit “Life & Beth,” some on social media commented that her appearance had changed.

“Thank you so much for everyone’s input about my face! I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you’re right, it is puffier than normal right now,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I’m okay.”

She added that she is dealing with endometriosis, a painful condition that occurs when tissue that is similar to the inner lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, according to the World Health Organization.

Schumer continued her post, writing, “I also believe a woman doesn’t need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation. But I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self-love and acceptance of the skin you’re in.”

“Like every other women/person some days I feel confident and good as hell and others I want to put a bag over my head. But I feel strong and beautiful and so proud of this tv show I created. Wrote. Starred in and directed,” Schumer concluded her post. “Maybe just maybe we can focus on that for a little.”

Season 2 of “Life & Beth” is streaming now.

