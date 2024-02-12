Dolly Parton wants fans to ‘forgive and forget’ Elle King’s Grand Ole Opry tribute

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Of course Dolly Parton doesn’t hold a grudge.

The legendary singer is speaking out after a recent drunken performance by Elle King at The Grand Ole Opry that was meant to honor Parton.

King told the crowd she was “hammered” and forgot the lyrics to Parton’s “Marry Me” during a tribute celebration for Parton’s 78th birthday in Nashville last month.

“Elle is really a great artist,” Parton told “Extra.” “She’s a great girl, and she’s been going through hard things lately.”

“She just had a little too much to drink, so let’s just forgive that and forget it and move on, ‘cause she felt worse than anyone ever could,” Parton added.

At the Jan. 19 concert, King told the crowd, “I don’t know the lyrics to these things in this f—ing town. Don’t tell Dolly ‘cause it’s her birthday.”

The Grand Ole Opry responded to the crowd’s complaints with a mesage on X, reading they “regret and apologize for the language that was used during last night’s second Opry performance.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.