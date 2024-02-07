See Jeremy Renner do his own crazy stunts in new Super Bowl commercial

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Just over a year after a snowplow accident nearly ended his life, Jeremy Renner is jumping, kicking and feeling good in a new Super Bowl ad.

The commercial, for Silk Protein Almondmilk, shows Renner back in full form, twisting and kicking his way through his morning routine, where he makes breakfast for his real-life daughter, Ava, while singing his own rendition of James Brown’s “I Feel Good.”

Renner, who did his own stunts for the ad, said that during rehearsals in front of the director and the agency, he wasn’t sure he would even be able to pull off the physical moves.

“I don’t know if I can do any physical things [at that point]. They have a stunt guy there ready to do some of this stuff,” Renner told CNN in an interview this week. “I already told ‘em, there’s no way I’m doing all this stuff on the counters and jumping up.”

But on the day of the shoot, Renner said the adrenaline kicked in and he ended up pulling off the physical feats.

“I did the roundhouse kick, the carton [throw],” he said. “It’s like there’s no way I’m gonna be able to do this. There’s just no way. And then somehow, suddenly I got it. It only took a few takes, but when I actually did do it, I had adrenaline, there was such a whoop from all the people there.”

Renner said it was a “big boost of confidence” for him to work on the campaign, following a year of intense recovery and physical therapy. It was also a big “sigh of relief” for everyone on set, he said.

“Ultimately, that’s what the commercial is representing is to feel good and that I feel good and the song I’m singing is ‘I Feel Good,’” he said.

While Renner said he is “far from back to being a hundred percent,” he is “mentally and emotionally a thousand percent in my mind.”

“You know, my body’s always gonna have hangups and hiccups, I have a lot of titanium in my body,” he said. “My jaw will never be the same. My teeth will never align. But who cares? These are all things I don’t care about.”

Renner said he’ll be working the rest of his life on his joints and other small health issues, but he called his minor issues a “blessing.”

“I’m so glad that I’m still alive and I get to now spend time on my wellness,” he said.

He also called the ad a celebration for his daughter and him to do something together.

“To look back on this, not look back on the accident, but look back on like how far that we’ve come. It meant a lot to us,” he said.

Renner is writing a book about his healing process and released a released album.

“I was inspired a lot by my family and by all the different milestones in my recovery,” Renner said. “It was cathartic for me to do. I initially did it for me and then for my daughter. Music always has been pretty therapeutic for me, so I’m very proud of it.”

The Marvel actor is now back to starring in “The Mayor of Kingstown” and recently wrapped the second episode of Season 3. Renner said he approaches both his work and life differently now.

“I think the only obstacle in anyone’s life is themselves,” he said. “So you have to get out of your own way and you can manifest anything you want in your life. It could be your recovery, it could be your health, could be your wellness, could be your joy, could anything.

“Life is really simple,” he added. “It’s only complicated, typically, because we make it complicated.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.