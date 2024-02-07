It’s like that. Mariah Carey to celebrate ‘Mimi’s emancipation’ with Vegas residency

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Mariah Carey will celebrate the 20th anniversary of “The Emancipation of Mimi” with a new concert residency in Las Vegas.

“Vegas, I’m coming back to town with a new show!!,” Carey announced on social media. “The Celebration of Mimi’ Live in Las Vegas, this April 12-27 at Dolby Live at Park MGM!.”

The album was a comeback of sorts for Carey.

“The Emancipation of Mimi” was her 10th studio album and came three years after “Charmbracelet.”

Carey told Rolling Stone in January 2005 that the then-forthcoming album represented “the real essence of who I am.”

“‘Mimi’ is a nickname that my friends and loved ones call me, so I wanted to think about that and make it representative of where I’m at as an artist,” she said. “It was like, ‘OK, this is the fun side, the real me, and not the image and the baggage that comes with the whole ‘Mariah Carey’ thing.’ It’s a reflection of this being a celebratory moment in my life.”

This residency is Carey’s third in Las Vegas.

She brought “#1 to Infinity” to The Colosseum at Ceasars Palace in 2015, which was a celebration of her numerous No. 1 singles. That show was followed by “The Butterfly Returns” residency in 2018.

The superstar singer and Live Nation Las Vegas will be donating $1 of every ticket purchased to The Fresh Air Fund’s Camp Mariah, according to a press release for the show.

Tickets for the latest residency go on sale Saturday.

