Demi Lovato and Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes are engaged

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Demi Lovato is looking forward to being a bride.

The singer took to Instagram over the weekend to share the news that she is engaged to songwriter Jordan Lutes.

“I’m still speechless last night was the best night of my life and I can’t believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic..My love, I’m beyond excited to marry you.. every day I’ve spent with you has been a dream come true and I can’t wait to love and cherish you forever,” Lovato wrote. “Here’s to the rest of our lives. I love you baby”

Lovato included a picture where she is wearing a pear-shaped diamond ring.

The couple were engaged on Saturday.

Several of Lovato’s famous friends weighed in on the news, with Selma Blair writing, “I am so happy for you both! JutesMusic is so lucky to have you. May this love grow infinity. I love you and am so happy for you. Gorgeous news.”

Lutes co-wrote “Substance” with Lovato. She also shared songwriting credits with him on “Happy Ending” and “City of Angels.”

Lutes wished Lovato a happy birthday in August, writing on Instagram that she is his “best friend.”

“Happy birthday to my best friend. you’re obvs the most beautiful and talented person to ever do it,” he captioned the post at the time. “But more importantly you’re weird af and u make me cry laughing.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.