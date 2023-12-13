Andre Braugher, star of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ and ‘Homicide: Life On The Street,’ dies at age 61



CNN

By Taylor Romine, CNN

(CNN) — Andre Braugher, the intense actor who won an Emmy for “Homicide: Life on the Street” and demonstrated his range in the comedy series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” died at age 61 Monday due to a brief illness, his publicist Jennifer Allen told CNN.

Braugher amassed dozens of credits in movies and television after a stunning debut as a sensitive soldier in the 1989 film “Glory,” about a unit of Black soldiers during the Civil War.

He followed that by playing baseball great Jackie Robinson in the TV movie “The Court-Martial of Jackie Robinson” before landing his featured role in “Homicide,” an adaptation of David Simon’s book about Baltimore detectives, and winning an Emmy for the NBC series as detective Frank Pembleton.

Braugher remained much in demand after that series, co-starring in the thriller “Primal Fear,” as well as director Spike Lee’s “Get on the Bus” and the sci-fi thriller “Frequency” before starring in his own series, “Gideon’s Crossing,” as a brilliant oncologist who trains young doctors.

Braugher earned a second Emmy in 2006 for the FX miniseries “Thief,” amassing 11 nominations overall.

He later spent three seasons opposite Ray Romano on another series, “Men of a Certain Age,” before returning as another cop, Capt. Ray Holt, in the Andy Samberg comedy series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” which ran for eight seasons. Braugher received Emmy nominations for both shows.

Actor Terry Crews, Braugher’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” co-star, took to Instagram to mourn the late actor.

“Can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon,” Crews wrote. “You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like.”

NBC and Universal Television released a statement mourning Braugher Tuesday night.

“Andre Braugher was the actor that others in the profession would always aspire to be. He infused Det. Frank Pembleton on ‘Homicide: Life on the Street’ with both righteous ferocity and quiet dignity,” the statement read. “In addition to his prowess as a dramatic actor, his comedy chops were also on full display as the determined and passionate Capt. Holt in ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine.’ His performances will continue to inspire future generations and we will miss him tremendously.”

Born in Chicago, Braugher graduated from Stanford University and later attended Juilliard.

He demonstrated versatility throughout his career, appearing on stage in the New York Shakespeare Festival and voicing the villainous Darkseid in the animated “Superman/Batman: Apocalypse.”

SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ union, called Braugher “a powerful and dynamic performer in drama and comedy.”

“He will be deeply missed. Our condolences to his family and friends,” the union said in a social media post.

Braugher’s wife, Ami Brabson, is also an actor. The two married in 1991.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Brian Lowry contributed to this report.