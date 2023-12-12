Jennifer Aniston texted with ‘happy and healthy’ Matthew Perry hours before his death

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry were in communication in the day he passed.

The “Friends” costars, who remained close in the years since the series concluded in 2004, had texted each other just hours before Perry’s death at the age of 54 in October, Aniston revealed in an interview with Variety.

“I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty,” she said. “He was not in pain. He wasn’t struggling.”

A cause of death is still pending for Perry.

Aniston said she hoped people will reflect on her friend’s life, “As he said he’d love to be remembered.”

“He was happy. He was healthy,” she said. “He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape.”

While Perry had detailed his past struggles with substance abuse, Aniston said he was doing really well before his death.

“I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard,” she added. “He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard.”

Aniston and her fellow “Friends” cast members penned tributes to their former colleague and dear friend. She said she was touched by the many lives Perry impacted.

“It’s so beautiful,” she said. “I hope he can know that he was loved in a way he never thought he was.”

