CMA Awards 2023: See who won
By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN
The 2023 Country Music Awards, known as the CMAs, took place Wednesday night in Nashville, Tennessee at the Bridgestone Arena, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning.
The CMA Award winners are determined by more than 6,000 industry professional members of the Country Music Association, according to the organization’s website.
Find the full list of nominees below, with the winners indicated in bold.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson *WINNER
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“Fast Car” – Luke Combs *WINNER
“Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson
“Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll
“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis
“wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde
Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson *WINNER
Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs
One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Fast Car”– Songwriter: Tracy Chapman *WINNER
“Heart Like A Truck” – Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson
“Next Thing You Know” – Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne
“Tennessee Orange” – Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams
“wait in the truck” – Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Lainey Wilson *WINNER
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton *WINNER
Morgan Wallen
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion *WINNER
Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne *WINNER
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War And Treaty
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
“Save Me” – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)
“She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)” – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
“Thank God” – Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown)
“wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson) *WINNER
“We Don’t Fight Anymore” – Carly Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton)
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Jenee Fleenor *WINNER
Paul Franklin
Rob McNelley
Derek Wells
Charlie Worsham
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“Light On In The Kitchen” – Ashley McBryde
Director: Reid Long
“Memory Lane” – Old Dominion
Directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher
“Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll
Director: Patrick Tohill
“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis
Director: Running Bear
“wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson) *WINNER
Director: Justin Clough
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Zach Bryan
Jelly Roll *WINNER
Parker McCollum
Megan Moroney
Hailey Whitters
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.