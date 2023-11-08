CMA Awards 2023: See who won

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

The 2023 Country Music Awards, known as the CMAs, are underway Wednesday night in Nashville, Tennessee at the Bridgestone Arena, with returning hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning.

The evening’s top nominee is Lainey Wilson, who leads the pack with nine nods. Following her are Jelly Roll with five, Luke Combs and Hardy with four each, and Jordan Davis, Ashley McBryde, Joey Moi, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and Derek Wells, who each have three nominations.

The performance-heavy telecast is set to feature live songs from Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney, Alan Jackson and Dan + Shay, among several others.

The CMA Awards are determined by more than 6,000 industry professional members of the Country Music Association, according to the awards website.

The show is airing internationally and will be available for streaming on ABC Instant Access and the next day on Hulu.

Find the full list of nominees below, along with winners indicated in bold:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Fast Car” – Luke Combs *WINNER

“Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson

“Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis

“wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde

Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson

Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs

One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Fast Car”– Songwriter: Tracy Chapman *WINNER

“Heart Like A Truck” – Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson

“Next Thing You Know” – Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne

“Tennessee Orange” – Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams

“wait in the truck” – Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion *WINNER

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne *WINNER

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

“Save Me” – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)” – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina

“Thank God” – Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown)

“wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)

“We Don’t Fight Anymore” – Carly Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton)

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor

Paul Franklin

Rob McNelley

Derek Wells

Charlie Worsham

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Light On In The Kitchen” – Ashley McBryde

Director: Reid Long

“Memory Lane” – Old Dominion

Directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher

“Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll

Director: Patrick Tohill

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis

Director: Running Bear

“wait in the truck” – HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson)

Director: Justin Clough

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Zach Bryan

Jelly Roll

Parker McCollum

Megan Moroney

Hailey Whitters

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.