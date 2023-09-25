Traylor is that you? Gaming couple nicknames for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift



By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Game on.

Travis Kelce said the ball was in Taylor Swift’s court after he made a play for her, and the singer appears to have caught his pass.

To be clear, we still don’t know what is or is not going on with Taylor Swift and the NFL tight end. We do know, however, that Swift had a lot of people paying attention to Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears.

If people weren’t trying to ship Swift and Kelce before cameras caught the “Cruel Summer” singer cheering on the Chiefs, they definitely are now.

Ever since Kelce revealed on his podcast with his brother and fellow football player Jason Kelce in July that he tried to get Swift’s attention via one of her famous friendship bracelets from her concerts, folks have been waiting to see if they actually became a thing or not.

Now that Swift was seen sitting next to Kelce’s mom in an Arrowhead Stadium suite, the naming conventions and Swiftie investigative deep dives have started.

Peruse social media and you will find that there are some strong contenders for what to call a potential Swift and Kelce coupling.

“Traylor,” “Tayvis,” or already a favorite among football fans, “Swelce.”

For the “why is this news” crew, please know that when music’s biggest star attracts the attention of a football player/reality TV bachelor, it’s most definitely a topic of high interest.

There’s a lot to unpack. For example, as one person noted, the fact that in the music video for her 2008 single “You Belong With Me,” Swift is seen “cheering on her footballer crush getting a touchdown and the actor who played him was in the hannah montana movie (also featuring taylor) and his character’s name was…travis.”

Talk about a foreshadow.

Even Chief’s quarterback Patrick Mahomes seemed a little caught up in the excitement of it all, noting during the post-game press conference that he was completely aware that the Grammy-winning artist was in the stadium.

“I felt a little bit of pressure, and so I knew I had to get it to Trav,” Mahomes said.

“She’s a pop star. She’s a tremendous singer, tremendous at everything she does,” he went on to say. “I haven’t gotten to meet her, but I guess if she ends up being with Travis, then I’ll probably meet her at some point. Seems like a good person, so hopefully I get to meet her one day.”

It seems everyone is a Swiftie these days.

And for those reading the tea leaves, yes, Swift and Kelce were spotted together after the game, driving around in a convertible with the top down – a Taylor lyrical match.

