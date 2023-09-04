Diplo hitchhiked ride out of rain-drenched Burning Man after walking miles ‘through the mud’ and actually made it to his DC concert



By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Nothing can stop Diplo from making it to a concert.

It was made clear when the DJ and producer showed up to his scheduled concert in Washington DC Saturday night after hitchhiking his way out of the Burning Man festival, where more than 70,000 people remain trapped on Sunday after heavy rains inundated the area.

“I legit walked the side of the road for hours with my thumb out cuz I have a show in DC tonight and didn’t want to let y’all down,” Diplo wrote in the caption of a video posted to his verified Instagram page on Saturday.

The video showed Diplo and comedian Chris Rock – who was also at the festival over the weekend in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert – piled into the back of a truck with a group of people cruising on what appeared to be solid ground.

Rock is also seen in the video regaling the group of people in the truck about how much he just wanted a “cold brew.”

“A fan offered Chris Rock and I a ride out of Burning Man in the back of a pickup,” Diplo also wrote, adding they caught the ride only after walking six miles “through the mud.”

CNN has reached out to representatives for Diplo and Rock for comment.

Diplo continued to document his journey on his Instagram story Saturday, sharing footage of himself walking barefoot on the tarmac as he boarded what appeared to be his private jet, and later posted a video at the Echostage venue writing, “made it to DC!”

“I just got done DJing for three hours after walking four hours out of the desert and taking a flight,” he said in another video posted to his Instagram story Sunday morning, adding “mud is still on my face.”

The remote area in northwest Nevada was hit with heavy rainfall between Friday and Saturday, causing a thick, clay-like mud to form, making it too difficult for festivalgoers to traverse the grounds on foot or by bike.

Attendees were told to shelter in place and to conserve supplies as officials were forced to halt any entering or leaving of the festival, and the sheriff’s office said in a Saturday news release they are investigating “a death which occurred during this rain event.”

“No one believed we would get to DC for the show tonight,” Diplo wrote in another video. “But god did.”

