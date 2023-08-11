Adam Sandler appears with his whole family in ‘You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah’ trailer

By Marianne Garvey

(CNN) — Adam Sandler has tapped his entire clan to star in his next movie.

Netflix released the trailer for “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” on Thursday, and the comedy stars Sandler along with his real-life daughters Sadie and Sunny and his wife Jackie.

The movie is an adaptation of Fiona Rosenbloom’s 2005 book of the same name.

Sunny Sandler stars as seventh-grader Stacy who is preparing for a blowout bat mitzvah alongside her best friend Lydia. The two dream of adjoining lofts in Tribeca “in the same building as Taylor Swift”… that is, until Lydia steals Stacy’s crush.

Stacy begins acting out and spreading rumors about Lydia, prompting her sister (Sadie Sandler) and mother (Idina Menzel) to warn her her bat mitzvah will be called off if she continues her behavior.

Jackie Sandler plays a friend named who arrives at the family’s house at the end of the trailer, in a hilariously awkward moment during an argument.

The movie also stars Luis Guzmán, Sarah Sherman, Ido Mosseri, Dylan Hoffman, Jackie Hoffman, Dan Bulla and Zaara Kuttemperoor.

“You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” streams on Netflix Aug. 25.

Watch the trailer below.

