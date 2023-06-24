Tina Turner to be honored by Patti LaBelle during the BET Awards on Sunday

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — The legendary Tina Turner will receive a posthumous tribute this weekend as part of the 2023 BET Awards.

Patti LaBelle is set to honor the late icon with a performance during the awards show that will capture “the essence of Turner’s unparalleled legacy,” according to a release from BET.

Turner died last month at the age of 83 at her home near Zurich, Switzerland.

This year’s BET Awards will also honor several other landmark entertainers. Busta Rhymes will receive the lifetime achievement award at the event, with Bia, Coi Leray, Cutty Ranks, Dexta Daps, M.O.P., Rah Digga, ScarLip, Spice, Supercat, Swizz Beatz and others set to take the stage to celebrate Rhymes and his career.

Past lifetime achievement award recipients have included Whitney Houston, Prince, Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige, Samuel Jackson, Lionel Richie and New Edition.

The BET Awards 2023 will air live on Sunday on BET at 8 p.m. ET/ PT from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show will also stream on BET+ and Paramount+.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.