John Goodman shows off major weight loss

(CNN) — John Goodman is looking decidedly more svelte these days.

“The Righteous Gemstones” star, who turns 71 on Tuesday, appeared at the 62nd Monte-Carlo TV festival Sunday in top form.

Goodman reportedly started working on his health back in 2007, when he stopped drinking.

He told People magazine in 2010 that he had lost 100 pounds after cutting out the booze, hiring health coach Mackie Shilstone, giving up sugar and working out six days a week.

“It takes a lot of creative energy to sit on your ass and figure out what you’re going to eat next … I wanted to live life better,” Goodman said at the time.

Six years later, he told critic Peter Travers, “I just stopped eating all the time.”

“I’d have a handful of food and it’d go to my mouth. I was just eating all the time. I was just eating alcoholically. In the old days, I would take three months out, lose 60 or 70 pounds, and then reward myself with a 6-pack of Bud or whatever and just go back to my old habits,” Goodman said. “Then this time I wanted to do it slowly, move, exercise. I’m getting to the age where I can’t afford to sit still anymore. And it gives me the energy to work, ‘cause work is very draining.”

He served as jury president this year for the Monte-Carlo TV festival.

