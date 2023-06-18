Kourtney Kardashian says she’s ‘overwhelmed with gratitude’ following epic pregnancy announcement

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Kourtney Kardashian and Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker have a lot to be grateful for.

The reality star and Poosh founder revealed she was pregnant in a video on Instagram Saturday in which she’s seen in the audience at a Blink 182 concert holding a sign that read, “Travis I’m pregnant.”

Kardashian posted more behind-the-scenes photos from the concert on Sunday, showcasing her growing baby bump.

“Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan,” she captioned the post, which features a photo of Barker playfully holding his drumsticks over Kardashian’s belly.

Kardashian and Barker got engaged in October 2021 and wed last year in multiple ceremonies.

Following a not-technically-legal walk down the aisle in Las Vegas after the Grammy Awards in April 2022, the pair exchanged vows at the Santa Barbara Courthouse in May and wrapped up the wedding festivities with a lavish Italian ceremony at Dolce & Gabbana designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana’s private villa.

This will be Kardashian and Barker’s first child together, but they each have children from previous relationships.

Kardashian shares three children – Mason, Penelope and Reign – with her former longtime partner Scott Disick. Barker is father to Landon, daughter Alabama and stepdaughter Atiana, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

The two have shared a bit about their fertility journey on Hulu’s reality series, “The Kardashians.”

Kardashian told The Wall Street Journal in September 2022 she had paused in vitro fertilization treatments leading up to getting married because it was “a lot” and she wanted to focus on planning her wedding ceremony.

On Sunday, Barker added to the chorus in the joyous comment section of Kardashian’s post with his own message of gratitude, saying, “God is great.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Lisa Respers France contributed to this report.