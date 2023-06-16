Kim Cattrall’s big return: Patricia Field ‘wasn’t shocked’ by Samantha’s cameo on ‘And Just Like That…’

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — While the viewing public was very surprised to learn that Kim Cattrall is rejoining the fray on Season 2 of “And Just Like That…,” the continuation series to “Sex and the City,” one veteran from the hit HBO show “wasn’t shocked” at all.

Patricia Field, legendary costume designer who dressed the cast of the original series, chatted with Entertainment Tonight for the premiere of the new documentary “Happy Clothes: A Film About Patricia Field,” and the topic of Cattrall came up.

“I wasn’t shocked,” Field said of the return of Samantha Jones – the character played by Cattrall in “Sex,” one quarter of the famous quartet of New York City women who was famously missing from the new show. Variety reported that Field, who was not previously involved in “And Just Like That…,” came on board specifically to dress Cattrall.

“I was very happy. I’m very happy to work with Kim,” Field said of the opportunity. “She trusts me, she believes in me. It’s just smooth and lovely all the time.”

CNN reported in May that Cattrall filmed a scene for “And Just Like That…,” after previously declining to be part of the show ahead of its 2021 premiere. (“And Just Like That…,” “Sex and the City” and HBO are owned by CNN’s parent company).

When asked if she could share any details on Samantha’s hush-hush cameo, Field balked this week, saying, “I don’t think I’m supposed to. I’ve been warned.”

The costumer and stylist was, however, more than happy to speak on her real-life connection with Cattrall, saying, “I love Kim! From ‘Sex and the City’ we just hit it off, became friends, we see each other all the time.”

“And Just Like That…” Season 2 premieres on Max on June 22.

