Anita Baker asks Babyface to call off his fans over Twitter dispute

(CNN) — Anita Baker is accusing supporters of fellow singer and songwriter Babyface of bullying her online.

It all started on May 10, when Babyface was set to be a surprise guest on tour with Baker and he tweeted an apology to concertgoers.

“I am truly sorry to my fans who have been waiting for us to hit the stage this evening at @PruCenter,” his tweet read. “I was asked not to perform in order to give Ms. Baker her space and time to perform her show in its entirety. My band and I are extremely saddened we didn’t get to perform for y’all tonight.”

His fans were not happy and some started slamming Baker online.

On Monday, Baker tweeted to ask Babyface to intervene.

“Kenny’s Crazies are online Bullies,” she wrote. “@Babyface Please call off, your fans. I have been Only Kind and Supportive, of You, as the Special Guest/Support, on My Tour.”

Baker later tweeted to confirm that Babyface was her supporting act in response to people complaining about her framing.

“Yes, Babyface is Special Guest/Support Act, on My Tour,” she tweeted. “This False Narrative, of A Co-headliner is creating Unrealistic Expectations & Aggression, from his fans towards me,” she wrote. “He should tell you guys, the Truth.”

CNN has reached out to representatives for Babyface and Baker for comment.

