‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ may have a trans character. Here’s why fans say it matters

By Leah Asmelash, CNN

(CNN) — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” has become a smash hit at the box office – raking in more than $120 million during its opening weekend, the second largest of the year.

Fans and critics alike are praising the sequel to 2018’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” for its buffet of visual indulgences, solidifying the franchise’s place in animated movie royalty. And there’s one thing some fans are particularly excited about: Gwen Stacy – a Spider superhero in an alternative universe – might be transgender.

Since the movie’s release earlier this month, fans have seized on some hints throughout the movie that seem to be pointing to Gwen’s gender identity. In one scene, a transgender flag is hanging in Gwen’s room, printed with the words “Protect Trans Kids.” In another, Gwen’s father is briefly seen with a trans flag pinned to his police uniform.

And throughout, Gwen is draped in pink and blue, the colors of the trans flag.

Though creators have not spoken publicly about Gwen’s gender identity, nor has the movie outright confirmed it, many online have taken notice.

“Trans (and even cis) fans have every right to say Gwen Stacy is trans, even if the movies never outright confirm it. You can’t deny that it’s been hinted at,” one Twitter user wrote. “The fact is— if she can make somebody feel represented, who are you to tell them they’re wrong?”

Still, others have argued that the colors used are also the same ones used in the comics, and not necessarily a sign.

Zoe Tunnell, a comics writer and longtime fan, called the hints in the film “as subtle as a brick” in a tweet.

When she saw the movie, she told CNN, she picked up on the Easter eggs immediately. To her, they seemed intentional – particularly in a movie as creatively detailed as “Across the Spider-Verse,” where different characters have distinct animation styles and rules.

But whether Gwen Stacy is actually trans isn’t the most important part, Tunnell said. It’s that the message was there in the first place, and prominent enough to be heard.

“The people telling this story presented hers in a way that was clearly intended to resonate and support with many of our lives, both thematically and symbolically using the pride color palette,” said Tunnell, who is also trans. “I don’t think a character played by a cis woman being trans is nearly as important as a children’s movie telling trans kids and adult viewers that they’re not alone in their struggles and are seen and supported.”

Still, not everyone has been supportive of Gwen potentially being transgender. After Tunnell’s tweet went viral, she told CNN she was shocked by the amount of hatred and death threats she received.

“The fact that people are so rabid and hateful about the sheer concept of a character being trans, or even just a strong trans ally, shows why support and solidarity with trans folks is more important now than ever,” Tunnell said.

The first movie, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” was praised at the time of its release for highlighting minority cultures. Miles Morales, the Spider-Man at the center of this universe, is Afro-Latino, and director Peter Ramsey talked about the representation in the film as a “need being fulfilled.”

“This genre allows people to sort of project themselves onto these heroic figures, who struggle with their own difficulties and own insecurities,” Ramsey, who executive produced “Across the Spider-Verse,” said at the time.

A third “Spider-Verse” film, “Beyond the Spider-Verse,” is set to be released next year.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.