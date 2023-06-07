Simon Cowell hits golden buzzer for blind singer on ‘America’s Got Talent’

By Marianne Garvey

(CNN) — Simon Cowell hit the golden buzzer for a very special contestant on “America’s Got Talent.”

Seventeen-year-old Putri Ariani blew the judges away with her audition, receiving a standing ovation from the audience and the judges following her performance.

“They are going crazy for you,” judge Sofia Vergara told her.

Ariani auditioned with an original song then Cowell asked her to perform another. Ariani sang “Sorry Seems to be the Hardest Word,” to thunderous applause.

“We are all mesmerized by you, your voice, you are an angel,” judge Heidi Klum told her.

Howie Mandel added, “A lot of people don’ believe in angels and I think one just landed on our stage. You are a superstar.”

As for Cowell, he praised her, calling her voice “distinct,” and her performance “really good.”

“I think we are all feeling the same thing. You’re 17. You write songs. You’ve got an amazing, distinct voice, I mean really, really good. You have a kind of glow about you,” he said.

Cowell then hit the Golden Buzzer, saying, “I don’t know whether this is going to make a difference or not, however …”

Each judge gets one Golden Buzzer, which automatically moves that contestant to the live shows beginning on Aug. 22.

