‘Sex and the City’ at 25: Stars of the groundbreaking show celebrate

(CNN) — It has been 25 years since “Sex and the City” first premiered and the impact of the titillating series still thrives today.

Based on Candace Bushnell’s newspaper column of the same name, the series sashayed onto television screens in June of 1998 clad in, of course, a chic pair of Manolos, providing raw commentary on sex and relationships, and positively depicting empowered female friendships along the way.

The HBO series shattered norms for six seasons from 1998 to 2004, morphing from bedroom farce to arresting dramedy, and looked seriously fabulous while doing so. (Like CNN, HBO is part of parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.)

“Sex and the City” also spawned two feature films, as well as continuation series “And Just Like That…,” which debuts its second season later this month.

Kristin Davis, who plays posh Charlotte York in the franchise, posted a tribute to her Instagram page on Tuesday saying “It is impossible to believe it has been 25 years! I consider myself the luckiest person in the world to be a part of this story that connects so many of us together. It has and continues to be a JOY!”

“Thank you to all of you who have come along for the ride. We love you,” she concluded.

Cynthia Nixon, the actor behind neurotic lawyer Miranda Hobbes, posted a fun “How it started, how it’s going” post to her verified Instagram on Tuesday, writing, “Before the show I never thought anything as big and wonderful as this could happen to me. And now I can’t imagine my life without it!”

Creator Bushnell also marked the occasion, sharing a picture from the pilot episode (featuring a brunette Carrie, played by Sarah Jessica Parker) to her Instagram along with the caption, “Here’s to a quarter-century of SATC.”

“Oh yes it’s a Happy 25 for Sex and the City!! #satc25 Thank you for all of it. I’m a lucky boy!” Mario Cantone, who has played Anthony Marentino on both shows as well as the films, wrote on his Instagram page on Monday.

The official HBO Instagram account also took part in the fun, posting a video on Tuesday in which Parker, Nixon and Davis reflected on the past 25 years, with Parker commenting, “We’ve created families, we’ve created relationships.”

“I realized that you were having the same experience in your lives,” she continued, addressing the fans. “We love you for joining us for so many years.”

Following the 2004 series finale, the “Sex and the City” movie hit theaters in 2008, picking up with Carrie, Charlotte, Samantha (Kim Cattrall) and Miranda on their romantic adventures in New York City. The sequel film, “Sex and the City 2,” premiered in 2010.

In 2021, Parker, Davis and Nixon reunited for the continuation series “And Just Like That…,” which explores new themes such as motherhood, widowhood and divorce, along with sexuality and the everlasting bond of female friendships.

While Cattrall has yet to appear as Samantha Jones in “And Just Like That…,” CNN confirmed in May that she is set to make a cameo in Season 2.

“And Just Like That…” Season 2 premieres on Max on June 22.

