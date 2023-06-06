Skip to Content
Peter Dinklage hasn’t watched ‘House of the Dragon’ for a very simple reason

"Game of Thrones" actor Peter Dinklage says he has not watched "House of the Dragon."
By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — “Game of Thrones” was good to Peter Dinklage, but don’t try and discuss the prequel with him.

The actor, who portrayed Tyrion Lannister on the hit HBO series (HBO is owned by CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery), recently told “Entertainment Tonight” he has not watched “House of the Dragon.”

Not that he doesn’t want to, Dinklage said, but rather, he needs a bit of a “dragon break.”

“I just did that show (“Game of Thrones”) for a really long time,” Dinklage explained, “And I watched some other stuff. (But) I intend to, definitely. I heard it’s really good.”

Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood” novel, “House of the Dragon” premiered in August 2022 and tells the story 200 years prior to the events in “Game of Thrones.”

So, what has Dinklage been watching?

“I just watched a lot of ‘Rick and Morty,’” he said. “I really loved ‘Ozark’ and stuff like that.”

