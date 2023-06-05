Lewis Capaldi cancels all upcoming shows ahead of Glastonbury Festival ‘to rest and recover’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Lewis Capaldi is taking some time for himself.

The Scottish singer-songwriter shared a message on his verified Instagram page on Monday notifying his followers that he is canceling all previously scheduled performances until his appearance at the Glastonbury Festival in England on June 24.

“It’s been such an incredible time leading into this new album, and seeing all of the support from everyone has been beyond anything I could have ever dreamed of,” his statement began.

Capaldi went on to share that the last few months “have been full on both mentally and physically,” and that he’s been “struggling to get to grips with it all.”

“I need to take a moment to rest and recover,” he wrote, adding that he’s taking these next three weeks ahead of Glastonbury “to be Lewis from Glasgow for a bit, spend some time with my family and friends and do normal life things that are an important part of me feeling better.”

The “Someone You Loved” singer expressed his apologies to his listeners who may be economically impacted by the cancellation of his upcoming shows, and said he feels “incredibly lucky” that people were willing to spend time and money to come out and see him.

“I’m getting all the help and support I need from the incredible people around me who I’m so grateful for,” Capaldi wrote, before assuring his followers that he “can’t wait to be back doing it again.”

In February, Capaldi revealed during an Instagram live that he was diagnosed with Tourette’s Syndrome, a neurological disorder that causes involuntary movements and sounds.

He said at the time that the condition is something he deals with “all the time.”

Capaldi was scheduled to perform various shows around the UK before taking the stage at Glastonbury in late June.

