‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ pulls in a heroic $120 million during impressive opening weekend

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” wove an impressive web at the box office during the “Into the Spider-Verse” sequel’s opening weekend.

Premiering on June 2, “Across the Spider-Verse” raked in $120.5 million domestically during its three-day opening, making it the second-biggest opening of the year behind the $146 million “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” made during its April debut.

With a 2:20 run time, the opening weekend for “Across the Spider-Verse” exceeded expectations when it more than tripled the $35 million “Into the Spider-Verse” grossed during its 2018 opening.

“Into the Spider-Verse” went on to earn critical acclaim and won an Oscar for best animated feature at the 2019 Academy Awards.

The sequel’s box office numbers also boast the best opening for a summer blockbuster, inching ahead of the $118 million Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” opened to in May, and is the third-biggest opening weekend for any “Spider-Man” film according to Sony.

The movie follows Miles Morales, who is “catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters the Spider Society, a team of Spider-People charged with protecting the Multiverse’s very existence,” according to a synopsis.

When Morales finds himself “pitted against the other Spiders” amid a clash of how to handle a new threat, he sets out “on his own to save those he loves most.”

“Across the Spider-Verse” stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Issa Rae, Karan Soni, Daniel Kaluuya and Oscar Isaac.

