Pedro Pascal says he got an eye infection from fans recreating his ‘Game of Thrones’ death scene

(CNN) — When it comes to weird fan interactions, Pedro Pascal wins.

During roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter, Pascal had a chat with Jeff Bridges, Kieran Culkin, Damson Idris, Michael Imperioli, and Evan Peters.

Talk turned to some interesting encounters with viewers of their shows. Pascal shared that because of how his “Game of Thrones” character Oberyn Martell died, “people were super into taking selfies with their thumbs in my eyes.”

“And at first, I was so earnest and happy about the success of the character in the show, I’d let them,” he said. “And then I remember getting a bit of an eye infection.”

Yikes!

During the fourth season of the hit HBO series, Pascal’s character is killed by Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane (played by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson), who gouges his eyes out before cracking his skull. (HBO is owned by CNN’s parent company)

Culkin, who stars in “Succession,” upon hearing Pascal’s story quipped, “Wow that’s a lot of trust.”

Pascal has gone on to other popular roles in “The Last of Us” and “The Mandalorian.”

