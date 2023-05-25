Brian Cox says he ‘felt a little bit rejected’ by ‘Succession’ plot twist

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — There’s no doubt “Succession” has been a huge hit, receiving critical acclaim worldwide and winning multiple awards.

But there was a huge twist in the latest season that left fans stunned.

Now, actor Brian Cox has revealed that he “felt a little bit rejected” after his character in the smash hit series died “too early” in season four.

Cox plays Logan Roy, patriarch to the Roy family. The fourth and final season of the show, which follows the battle between three of Logan’s children to take over his empire, is currently airing on HBO.

Logan unexpectedly dies of a heart attack on a private jet in episode three, and Cox told the BBC how he felt about the unexpected plot twist from the show’s writer, Jesse Armstrong.

“It was an odd feeling,” Cox said. “I looked on it, wrongly … as a form of rejection.”

“There was no setup, we didn’t know it was going to happen,” said the 76-year-old actor.

Cox explains how Logan had been “full blast” in episodes one and two of the series, “and then suddenly he’s gone.”

“I was fine with it ultimately, but I did feel a little bit rejected. I felt a little bit, oh, all the work that I’ve done,” he said.

“And finally I’m going to end up as an ear on the carpet of a plane,” added Cox, referring to how his children attempt to say goodbye to him on the phone as he lies on the floor of the jet.

“He [Armstrong] decided to make Logan die, I think ultimately too early,” said Cox, who thought his character could have been killed off in the fifth or sixth episode.

But there was no point questioning Armstrong, he added.

“There’s no point going down that road, especially with somebody like Jesse, because he’s already made a plan,” said Cox, who was full of praise for Armstrong.

“It was bold of Jesse and that’s where Jesse’s great. There’s no question, he’s a writing genius,” said the actor. “He did it brilliantly. It was a brilliant scene, the whole act.”

However, Cox revealed that he is yet to watch Logan’s final scene in the series.

“I didn’t watch it, because I have no interest in watching my own death, that will come soon enough,” he said.

