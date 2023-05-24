Stevie Nicks thanks Taylor Swift for helping her grieve Christine McVie

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Legendary songwriter Stevie Nicks had some words of gratitude for a fellow artist.

During a concert this week in Atlanta, Nicks expressed her thanks to Taylor Swift for a song that spoke to Nicks’ grief over the death of her Fleetwood Mac bandmate, Christine McVie.

“Thank you to Taylor Swift for doing this thing for me, and that is writing a song called “You’re On Your Own, Kid,’” Nicks said in a video from the concert widely shared on social media. “That is the sadness of how I feel.”

McVie died in November 2022 following a brief illness. She was 79.

Nicks told concertgoers, “As long as Chris was, even on the other side of the world, we didn’t have to talk on the phone.”

“We really weren’t phone buddies,” Nicks said. “Then we would go back to Fleetwood Mac, and we would walk in and it would be like ‘little sister, how are you?’ It was like never a minute had passed, never an argument in our entire 47 years.”

“So, when it was the two of us, the two of us were on our own, kids, we always were,” she added. “And now, I’m having to learn to be on my own, kid, by myself. So, you help me to do that. Thank you.”

“You’re On Your Own, Kid” is among the tracks on Swift’s 2022 album, “Midnights.”

On it, she sings: “Cause there were pages turned with the bridges burned/Everything you lose is a step you take/So make the friendship bracelets/Take the moment and taste it/You’ve got no reason to be afraid/You’re on your own, kid/Yeah, you can face this/You’re on your own, kid/You always have been.”

