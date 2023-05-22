‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ ends on a happy note

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — “NCIS: Los Angeles” has come to a close after 14 seasons.

The second of a two-part finale aired Sunday, hinting at bright futures for Sam (played by LL Cool J) and Callen (played by Chris O’Donnell). The two have played special agents on the show since the pilot aired in 2009.

Titled “New Beginnings, Part Two,” the show saw Callen and Anna (played by Bar Paly) marry in a city hall wedding. Linda Hunt’s Hetty had a mention when a letter came for Callen offering him her Mykonos place for a honeymoon. In return, she included two plane tickets and asked Callen and Sam for help with a situation in Morocco.

While there, Callen and Sam reunited with Nell Jones (Renée Felice Smith), Sabatino (Erik Palladino) and Nate (Peter Cambor).

Good news also came when Kensi (played by Daniela Ruah) found out she was finally going to have a baby with Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen).

CBS has renewed its flagship drama in the franchise, “NCIS,” along with “NCIS: Hawai’i” for the 2023-2024 season.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.