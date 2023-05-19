Idina Menzel and Jonathan Van Ness speak out against anti-LGBTQ legislation

By Chloe Melas, CNN

(CNN) — Idina Menzel and Jonathan Van Ness are speaking out about anti-LGBTQ legislation being put forward in states across the country.

“My son and his friends, they don’t even have to be told about being inclusive,” Menzel, who stars as the voice Elsa in Disney’s “Frozen” franchise, told CNN ahead of her performance at the GLAAD Media Awards last weekend. “As a mother, I want my son to grow up in a world where you can love anyone. No matter who he becomes as a human being, he’ll be loved. He will have a home. He will be celebrated for who he is.”

At least 417 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced in state legislatures across the United States since the start of the year — a new record, according to American Civil Liberties Union data as of April 3. That’s more than twice the number of such bills introduced all of last year.

Van Ness, who was honored with the Vito Russo Award at the ceremony, said many of the policies are misdirected.

“Child poverty is a way bigger threat to children right now. Child abuse is a way bigger threat to children right now. Gun violence is a way bigger issue for parents to be focusing on as opposed to what people are choosing to wear and how people are choosing to express themselves,” Van Ness said.

Menzel echoed that.

“There’s so much going on in the world that needs fixing,” she said. “Why we are scapegoating this incredible community that speaks to owning their uniqueness.”

