Miley Cyrus wants you to know her album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ is not all about Liam Hemsworth

(CNN) — Miley Cyrus’s 2023 single “Flowers” – a track off her latest album “Endless Summer Vacation” – became the fastest song to cross one billion streams on Spotify in May following its January release.

Part of (or, perhaps a lot of) the chatter that surrounded the single and music video for “Flowers” came from speculation that it’s about her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.

Turns out, it’s not.

In a new interview with British Vogue that was published on Thursday, Cyrus is described as being “allergic” to the idea that her recent music is directly related to her 10-year relationship with Hemsworth.

“I wouldn’t erase my story or want it to be erased,” she told the outlet with respect to her relationship with Hemsworth, explaining further that she feels “having an interesting life makes for interesting storytelling.”

She revealed in the interview that at first, “Flowers” wasn’t the self-care anthem that it is now, saying that “it used to be more, like, 1950s. The saddest song. Like: ‘Sure, I can be my own lover, but you’re so much better.’”

She says she knew the final product was an instant hit and that upon its release, fellow pop artist Lil Nas X even asked Cyrus if she was “anxious” about how successful “Flowers” became.

“No,” she told him, adding that “everything is seasonal,” and that she’s fine with that.

Cyrus has come a long way since her doe-eyed days on the Disney Channel as preteen icon Hannah Montana, and from her tongue-wagging “Bangerz” era twerking on the MTV Video Music Awards stage clad in a bespoke teddy bear costume.

Now, the “Flowers” singer seems quite content with where she’s at in her 30th year of life, saying, “It’s not about being self-serious.”

“I’m just evolved.”

