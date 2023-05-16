Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari appears to slam new documentary

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Sam Asghari stuck up for his wife prior to the Monday debut of a documentary about her life after her conservatorship.

“TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom,” which aired on Fox, cites primarily unnamed sources.

“I found it absolutely disgusting for the people that were in her life at the time when she didn’t have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs. It was absolutely disgusting,” Asghari said in a video on his Instagram Stories.

Spears and Asghari did not participate in the documentary.

“All of a sudden — after 15 years when she’s free after all those gaslighting, all those things that went down — now you’re going to put her under a microscope and tell her story?” Asghari said in his post, seemingly in reference to the doc. “Don’t do that, and don’t believe what you read online.”

The actor and personal trainer married Spears in June 2022.

CNN has reached out to representatives for TMZ, Asghari and Spears for comment. Asghari has spoken out in support of his wife on other occasions.

Spears’ 13-year conservatorship was ended by a judge in November 2021. Her father, Jamie Spears, oversaw her finances and medical decisions as her conservator.

