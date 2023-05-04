Quinta Brunson, Bowen Yang and Jay Leno show support for writers on strike

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Several familiar faces are walking the walk in support of TV and movie writers who are on strike.

Members of the Writers Guild of America earlier this week after failing to reach a new contract agreement with studios and streamers.

Some stars have been showing up at the picket lines to offer their support.

Jay Leno brought doughnuts to a picket line in video shared on social media.

“Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson shared a photo on her Instastories holding a sign which read, “AI can’t write Tariq’s raps,” referring to the guild’s concern over artificial intelligence use in story creation and a nod to a recurring character on her hit show.

Photos of other stars picketing, including Rob Lowe, Billy Nye, Justine Bateman, Natasha Lyonne and “SNL” cast member Bowen Yang, also made the rounds on social media.

Deadline shared a video of “Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon at a picket line in New York City.

“I feel like it’s important to be out here because writers are some of my best friends and some of my heroes,” Nixon said.

“Nobody wants to strike, least of all creative people,” she continued. “I think it’s incumbent upon all of us who care about writers, who care about creative television and movies, to come out here and show support.”

