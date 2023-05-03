‘Dancing With the Stars’ will air on ABC and Disney+ simultaneously next season

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

“Dancing With the Stars” is coming back to ABC.

After moving from ABC to to Disney+ for Season 31, the ballroom dance competition show will return to the network for its upcoming season. It will also air simultaneously on Disney+.

“The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ while continuing to expand our demographic reach,” Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution Chairman Kareem Daniel said of the plans to air and stream the show across ABC and Disney+.

Host Tyra Banks previously announced she will depart the show to focus on other business opportunities. Julianne Hough will replace her.

The lineup for Season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars” has yet to be announced.

