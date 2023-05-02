Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson link up at Met Gala

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

The Met Gala figures prominently in the past love story of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, so it felt right that they would meet up again at the annual event.

The pair, who split in August 2022 after less than a year of dating, were photographed Monday during the festivities along with singer Usher.

Kardashian recently attended Usher’s Vegas residency, where she helped facilitate a reunion between the singer and fashion designer Kimora Lee Simmons.

During an appearance last year on the podcast “Not Skinny But Not Fat,” Kardashian said she and Davidson talked at the Met Gala in 2021, just prior to her hosting “Saturday Night Live” on which Davidson was a cast member at the time.

“I saw him at the Met and he knew I was hosting ‘SNL,’ but it wasn’t announced yet,” she said. “He came up to me and we were talking about ‘SNL,’ and I was like, ‘They better hurry up and announce it, because I will not back out as soon as they announce it, but I’m so nervous.'”

Davidson even offered her some tips to help with her nervousness, as well as his phone number should she need it.

But because of her head to toe black outfit with long gloves (her face was also covered by the ensemble), Kardashian said she wasn’t able to access her phone to take down his number.

“I was like, ‘Oh, I have gloves,’ and he was like ‘alright, cool’ and walked away,” Kardashian said during the podcast. “But I was gonna be like, ‘Oh, take mine!’ But it was like, no. So we never connected or anything.”

They connected big time during an “SNL” skit, sharing a kiss. The rest is celebrity relationship history.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.