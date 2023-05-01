Aerosmith to ‘Peace Out’ after 50 years with farewell tour

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Aerosmith is heading into retirement with a farewell tour.

The group announced Monday that they will have a 40-date North American tour, featuring special guests The Black Crowes.

“It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT!,” Aerosmith said in a joint statement. “Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

They also shared that drummer Joey Kramer will not be joining them.

“While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health,” the band said in a statement. “Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”

In 2020, Kramer sued the band for breach of contract, saying he was being blocked from performing after suffering “minor injuries” the prior spring.

He sought an injunction after they made plans to play without him at the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year and at the Grammy Awards and lost that case.

Aerosmith recently wrapped their Las Vegas residency, “Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild” at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

The new tour will be produced by Live Nation and will kick off in Philadelphia on September 2, with stops across the US and Canada, including the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, New York’s Madison Square Garden, Austin’s Moody Center, Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, Chicago’s United Center, Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, and more before wrapping in Montreal, QC at Bell Centre on January 26.

There will also be a stop in Boston for a special hometown show on New Year’s Eve 2023.

Tickets for the general sale will be available Friday at 10 a.m. local time on ticketmaster.com.

